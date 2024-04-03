TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Boeing were worth $29,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $188.17 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of -51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

