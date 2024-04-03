TIAA Trust National Association Buys 169,717 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,717 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 4.92% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $375,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

