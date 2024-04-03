TIAA Trust National Association Buys 49,710 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,710 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $117,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $187.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.