TIAA Trust National Association Buys 680 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,045 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,964 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

AMAT opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $171.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

