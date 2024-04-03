TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,945 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 1.46% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 126,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $723.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $32.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

