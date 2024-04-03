TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 3.6% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 13.58% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $1,065,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $718,622,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,260,000 after acquiring an additional 475,622 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,798,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $193.78 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.24 and a fifty-two week high of $197.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.19.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

