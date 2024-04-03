TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.07 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,384 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 3.6% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 13.58% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $1,065,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY opened at $193.78 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $136.24 and a 12 month high of $197.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.47 and its 200-day moving average is $174.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

