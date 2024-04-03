TIAA Trust National Association Has $10.61 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,716 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

