TIAA Trust National Association Has $165.98 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,857 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 13.50% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $165,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,201,000 after acquiring an additional 488,226 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,362,000 after buying an additional 34,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 446,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 18,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

