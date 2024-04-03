TIAA Trust National Association Has $178.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $178,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.