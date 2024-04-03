TIAA Trust National Association Has $31.28 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,759 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHY opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.