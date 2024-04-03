TIAA Trust National Association Has $338.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned 3.23% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $338,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,787,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $263.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.98. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

