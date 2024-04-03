TIAA Trust National Association Has $34.71 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $479.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.97 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
