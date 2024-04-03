TIAA Trust National Association Has $364.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,868,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $364,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

