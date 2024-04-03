TIAA Trust National Association Has $47.83 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 688.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 422,311 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.09% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $47,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,463,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:TLT opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.42.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
