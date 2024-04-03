TIAA Trust National Association Has $66.60 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,111,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,023 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned 18.94% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $66,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 84,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $375.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

