TIAA Trust National Association Has $71.29 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,702 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.78% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $71,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 216.5% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,467,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,055,000 after buying an additional 2,371,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,712,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,662,000 after buying an additional 1,400,540 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 740,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after buying an additional 533,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 251,183 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EMXC opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

