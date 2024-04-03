TIAA Trust National Association Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,926 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.60% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $92,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,417,000 after buying an additional 328,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

