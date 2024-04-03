TIAA Trust National Association Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,981 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 3.93% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $159,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 524,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 189,531 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 146,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 204.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,362,000 after acquiring an additional 59,682 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

