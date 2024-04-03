TIAA Trust National Association Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 1.98% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $558,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.