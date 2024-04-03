TIAA Trust National Association Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,031 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $145,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,431,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BND opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.