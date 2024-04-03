TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,819 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.54% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $180,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,447,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after acquiring an additional 579,765 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $285.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $221.31 and a 52-week high of $288.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

