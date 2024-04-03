TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,895 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 14.04% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $32,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

