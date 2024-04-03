TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,988 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 5.62% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $61,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $392,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUSC opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

