TIAA Trust National Association Purchases Shares of 102,954 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $97.88 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

