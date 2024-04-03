TIAA Trust National Association Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,274,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned 1.95% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $333,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,290 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,947,000 after acquiring an additional 175,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,682,000 after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,751,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,214,000 after acquiring an additional 139,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $87.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

