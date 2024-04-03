TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,167,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,849 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.3% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 1.36% of iShares MBS ETF worth $392,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.03. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

