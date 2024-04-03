TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,552 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 3.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $382,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,176,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 999,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWN opened at $154.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.66. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

