TIAA Trust National Association Sells 144,140 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,140 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 1.34% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $51,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 241,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 145,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 347,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 130,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.