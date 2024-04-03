TIAA Trust National Association Sells 16,111 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,111 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 1.67% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $194,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $232.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.