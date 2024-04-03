TIAA Trust National Association Sells 167,829 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,829 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 11.74% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $47,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 71,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 66,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 542.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUMG opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.78 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

