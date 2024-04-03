TIAA Trust National Association Sells 198 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

S&P Global stock opened at $426.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.52. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.46 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

