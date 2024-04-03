TIAA Trust National Association Sells 28,117 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,128,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.86% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $495,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $245.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.26. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

