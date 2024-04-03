TIAA Trust National Association Sells 36,438 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 970,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,438 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.59% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $41,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,884,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 129,611 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

