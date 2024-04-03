TIAA Trust National Association Sells 66,692 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,692 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 1.58% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $36,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

