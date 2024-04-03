TIAA Trust National Association Sells 79,216 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,949,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises 2.1% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned 35.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $627,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWX. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 249,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWX opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.08 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

