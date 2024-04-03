TIAA Trust National Association Sells 8,401,316 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,997,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,401,316 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 1.30% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $433,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MUB stock opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $106.07.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

