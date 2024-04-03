TIAA Trust National Association Trims Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,524,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,064 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 7.97% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $126,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NULV stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

