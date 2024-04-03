TMX Group (TSE:X) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.69

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.69 and traded as high as C$36.14. TMX Group shares last traded at C$35.76, with a volume of 214,644 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on X shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts predict that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6182065 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

