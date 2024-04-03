Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

