Townsquare Media’s (TSQ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSQ. Noble Financial upped their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is -27.37%.

In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $37,281.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 736,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,832 shares of company stock valued at $151,935. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 295.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 471,529 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth about $4,156,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 331.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 110,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 92.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 110,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 376.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

