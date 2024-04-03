Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,500 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 435% compared to the average volume of 1,964 put options.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.