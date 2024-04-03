Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 74,003 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical volume of 45,232 call options.

Tilray Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. Tilray has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 29.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $6,586,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 1,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,137 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $2,023,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $2,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

