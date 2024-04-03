Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 74,003 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical volume of 45,232 call options.
Tilray Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. Tilray has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tilray
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.