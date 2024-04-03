Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 40,308 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the typical volume of 29,033 call options.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.
Shares of RIG opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. Transocean has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.
