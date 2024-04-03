Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 458.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Trex Stock Down 3.0 %

TREX stock opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.