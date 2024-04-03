Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $822,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRMB

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.