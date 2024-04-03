Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2024

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $46.33. 518,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,839,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

TCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,368,000 after buying an additional 1,109,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,927,000 after buying an additional 81,201 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,164,000 after buying an additional 2,695,221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,077,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 168,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.