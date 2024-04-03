Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $46.33. 518,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,839,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

TCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,368,000 after buying an additional 1,109,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,927,000 after buying an additional 81,201 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,164,000 after buying an additional 2,695,221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,077,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 168,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

