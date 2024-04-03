Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $46.33. 518,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,839,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.
TCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Stock Up 4.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trip.com Group
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.