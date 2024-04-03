Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.71

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 26116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at $907,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,201 shares of company stock valued at $822,980. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,383,000 after purchasing an additional 335,690 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 659,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 69,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,003,000 after purchasing an additional 60,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.