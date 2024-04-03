U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 43,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 54,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 101,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

