Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Eren Bali Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,661,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,205,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, March 15th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $164,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.14. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22.

Udemy last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Udemy by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

